One Juvenile Hospitalized Following Joliet House Fire, Six Treated for Smoke Inhalation at the Scene

At 4:50 p.m. on April 16th, Joliet Fire Department responded to 427 Liberty St. for reports of a structure fire. The first units arrived within 4 minutes of the call and were met with heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of a 2-story single family dwelling. Multiple hose lines were used to extinguish fire.

All residents were able to get out of the building and one juvenile was transported to Silver Cross for evaluation with minor injuries. Six people were also treated for minor smoke inhalation by paramedics on the scene. Two adjacent houses suffered exposure damage from the fire. Other crews performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions. Crews were on the scene for approximately two hours.

Fire crews from stations 1, 4, 5, and 6 responded to the scene. The fire is currently under investigation.