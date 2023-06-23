Plainfield Fire Protection District called to three fires in 24 hours

The Plainfield Fire Protection District had a busy day on Wednesday, June 21. Within 24 hours the District responded to three different fires. The first fire reported was for a detached garage fire at 2:11 pm in the 2400 block of Grape St in

unincorporated Joliet.

Fire companies arrived on the scene to find a fire contained to the back of the detached garage. The fire was extinguished by Plainfield and Lockport Fire Protection District personnel. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

The second fire reported was for a vacant house at 9:44pm in the 15700 block of Route 59 in Plainfield. The fire was extinguished from the outside with the assistance of Troy Fire Protection District. The fire remains under investigation by the Plainfield Fire Investigators and Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The last fire reported was for a large detached garage fire at 2:47am in the 2400 block of Burbank in unincorporated Joliet. Fire companies arrived on the scene to find a heavy fire in the attic. The fire was extinguished by Plainfield and Lockport Fire Protection District personnel. The fire remains under investigation by the Plainfield Fire Investigators.