Fireworks In Will County

Bolingbrook Fireworks July 4th

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM to Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM

The Village of Bolingbrook will be celebrating Independence Day on July 4th with the annual celebration and fireworks show at the Bolingbrook Golf Club!

Bolingbrook Golf Club – Host of the Village of Bolingbrook’s Fireworks Display

Access to the Bolingbrook Golf Club grounds and parking begins at 3pm

3:00pm-5:00pm – DJ Tim from Ready Set Dance Entertainment

5:30pm-7:00pm – Junkyard Groove Chicago

7:30pm-9:00pm – Gina Glocksen Band

Fireworks start at dusk. (Just after 9:00pm) National Anthem sung by Rebecca Battista

Food trucks & vendors on site.

Grills, pets, and personal fireworks are NOT permitted.

Parking: Please see the linked PDF for a map

Park and Walk:

Bolingbrook Golf Club Parking lot, driving range parking lot, and grass parking lot on the North side of Rodéo Dr.

Southbound parking on Kings both North and South of Rodéo Dr.

Park and Ride: Shuttle Service and Ride Share Parking

Plainfield East High School – 12001 Naperville Rd, Plainfield, IL

We strongly encourage those using services such as Uber or Lyft to set this as your pick up and drop off location as there will be road closures and altered traffic flow.

Please allow for additional time as loading and unloading buses with guests and their personal items may slow down individual shuttles.

Remote Viewing Parking: No Shuttle Service

Eichelberger Elementary School – 12450 Essington Rd, Plainfield, IL 60585

John F. Kennedy Middle School – 12350 Essington Rd, Plainfield, IL 60585

Address:

Bolingbrook Golf Club

2001 Rodeo Dr

Bolingbrook, IL 60490

Channahon-Minooka Independence Day Celebration – Free!

Monday July 3 • 6:00 PM

Ronald D Lehman Community Park

Join us for our annual Independence Day Celebration! This event is a joint event between Village of Channahon, Channahon Park District, and the Three Rivers Public Library District. The concert in the park begins at 6PM and ends around 9:15PM with a fantastic firework display!

Parking is first come first serve with additional street parking available. We do encourage community members to carpool and leave enough time to walk to and from the park and to have patience while leaving after the show.

Please note, in the event of inclement weather, a decision will be made by 12PM on July 3rd as to whether the event will go forward. Please watch this event page, the Channahon Park District Facebook page, and the Channahon Park District website for any updates.

Fee: Free

Frankfort – 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS

Tuesday, July 4 Main Park, 200 S Locust Street Park will open at 7:00 pm.

DJ entertainment will begin at 7:30 pm.

Fireworks will begin at approx. 9:15 pm

Click here for more info

City of Joliet Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show

The City of Joliet will host its elaborate fireworks display, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, returning to the Joliet Park District Memorial Stadium, located at 3000 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, 60435 On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the City of Joliet will host its elaborate fireworks display, returning to the Joliet Park District Memorial Stadium, located at 3000 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, 60435. Entrance to the parking lot is on Jefferson Street. The Park District will be opening the stadium for viewing at 7:00 p.m., however, the parking lot will be available earlier. Alcohol and grilling are prohibited. In the stadium itself, blankets are welcome, but lawn chairs and coolers are not. Please be advised that the soccer field parking lot will be closed for safety, as well as the lot by the Joliet Township Animal Control. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. Once again, the pyrotechnic display will be coordinated with music broadcast on STAR 96.7.

City of Lockport Fireworks July 3rd at Delwood Park

Village of Manhattan Parade and Party

The Vietnam Wall and Independence Events, click here

MOKENA: Fireworks will return to the Village of Mokena on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Main Park to kick-off the start of the July 4th celebration.

The Encore Concert Band will begin playing at 7:00 pm. The Fireworks Display will begin at dusk.

The Village of Mokena invites the community to kick-off your Independence Day festivities with our annual Fireworks Display scheduled for Sunday, July 2, 2023, beginning at dusk at Main Park. The show is expected to last approximately 20 minutes. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly event to view a spectacular aerial show in celebration of Independence Day!

Prior to the fireworks display, the Encore Concert Band will provide a free concert on the viewing area stage. The performance will begin at 7:00 pm.

The Mokena Chamber of Commerce will be holding the Annual 4th of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The parade will begin at 10:00 am. The parade route begins at LaPorte Road heading west to Wolf Road heading north, and ends at Granite Drive. This year’s parade theme is “Ask not what your community can do for you, but what you can do for your community. Honor your dedicated volunteers.”

New Lenox July 4th Fireworks

Click here for more information.

Village of Plainfield, Monday July 3rd

Click here.

Village of Romeoville July 3rd.

“The Village will be celebrating Independence Day on July 3 with three fireworks shows. To allow residents to view these from their neighborhoods, fireworks will be shot off in three separate locations starting at 9:30 pm, effectively tripling the number of pyrotechnics that are usually displayed.

The shows will be based from

Volunteer Park (1100 Murphy Dr.)

Lukancic Middle School (725 Normantown Rd.)

Discovery Park (300 S. Highpoint Dr.).

Click here for more details