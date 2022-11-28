Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns

File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.

Firefighters entered the premises to find light smoke inside the building. A woman was removed from the property with severe burns to 90 percent of her body. The patient was placed in a Loyola Lifestar helicopter and was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in Cook County.