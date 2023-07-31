Pritzker Signs Bill Increasing Mandatory Supervised Release Reforms

1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

July 31, 2023 3:34PM CDT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Governor Pritzker is pushing an effort designed to advance public safety and criminal justice reform in Illinois. The governor signed a bill implementing mandatory supervised release reforms. This legislation supports the reintegration of individuals into the community while lowering the possibility of recidivism, increasing public safety, and lowering taxpayer costs. The legislation goes into effect January 1st.

