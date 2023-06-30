Village Celebrates Completion of Riverfront Trail Extension & Council Ring

The Village of Plainfield celebrated the completion of the north riverfront trail extension and council ring project this week. Key elements of the project include over 1,000 feet of new trail extending north underneath the Lockport Street bridge and then connecting to a stone council ring, a river overlook with seating, and a pollinator garden.

The council ring and overlook provide trail users with a place to rest, relax, and interact with nature. As Mayor Argoudelis shared during the ribbon cutting, “Preserving and creating natural spaces is important for our health and quality of life. This project is just one example of how the Village is working to make the Riverfront a peaceful, tranquil place for residents to visit.”

The project also features a pollinator garden which will attract indigenous pollinators and reestablish native plant species that are more resilient when river water levels rise.

This project is an important part of the Village’s Riverfront Master Plan that was adopted in 2021. The Village received two grants to help fund the project including $325,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and a $10,000 Green Region Grant from ComEd and Openlands.